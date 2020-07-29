WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States is exploring ways to improve Australia's defense capabilities, including with hypersonic weapons, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday after meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australian counterparts in a 2+2 format.

"We had a very wide-ranging discussion about the capabilities that the United States possesses and the capabilities that Australia possess, and our desire to advance them, whether they are hypersonics or any other type of capability," Esper said.

The Defense Secretary emphasized the importance of finding ways to deter what he called is "bad behavior" in the Indo-Pacific region and methods to defend the international order particularly from China's "malign activity.

"

The Defense Department issued a statement after the meeting and said the officials discussed the two countries' commitment for bilateral cooperation on different defense issues.

This list of includes hypersonics, integrated air and missile defense, electronic and undersea warfare, space and other technologies, the statement added.