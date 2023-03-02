UrduPoint.com

US Discusses With Brazil Its Decision To Permit Iran Warships To Dock - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 01:40 AM

US Discusses With Brazil Its Decision to Permit Iran Warships to Dock - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States is in talks with Brazil on reports of the Iranian ships docking in the Latin American country's port, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Wednesday commenting on docking of Iranian warships in Brazil.

"This is something that we are discussing with our Brazilian partners. We want to make sure that the IRGC, that Iran, more broadly, is not able to acquire a foothold - is not able to take advantage of others in this hemisphere," Price said in a press briefing.

The media reported on Monday that two Iranian warships docked in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday following the permission by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.

Price said Brazi's government would not want to be responsible for assisting Iran for alleged crackdowns.

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva refuted US allegations and said the United States alone is responsible "for the bulk of systematic and grave human rights violations," as it ranks number one in terms of military aggressions, coups, and economic embargoes against other states, according to Press tv.

