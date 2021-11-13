US Discusses With European, Russian Officials Ukraine Border Situation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The United States had extensive interactions with its European allies as well as with Russia over the latter's military activities near the border with Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"(I)n recent weeks, and certainly days, we have had extensive interactions with our European allies and partners, including with Ukraine, about our concern about these reports and during these meetings, we have of course been discussing our concerns about the Russian military activities and their harsh rhetoric toward Ukraine," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki added that the Biden administration has also had discussions with Russian officials regarding the situation to underscore that any allegedly aggressive actions would be of "great concern" to the United States.