UrduPoint.com

US Discussing Legal Schemes To Hand Over Seized Russian Assets To Kiev - Yellen

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 09:40 PM

US Discussing Legal Schemes to Hand Over Seized Russian Assets to Kiev - Yellen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) The United States is in talks with its allies on the ways to overcome legal hurdles to use Russian assets seized abroad for rebuilding Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"That's a responsibility that I think the global community expects Russia to bear. This is something we're discussing with our partners, but there are legal constraints on what we can do with frozen Russian assets," Yellen told CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria.

She added that Washington had already started transferring the assets seized from Russian individuals to Ukraine, but the same cannot yet be done with Russia's state-owned assets.

Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign Currency reserves, halted international payments from Russian banks and disconnected them from the SWIFT system as part of sanctions against Moscow after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The European Union alone froze assets of Russian organizations and individuals worth 21.5 billion Euros, according to European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington European Union Same United States February From Billion

Recent Stories

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

3 hours ago
 Minister of Education discusses role of education ..

Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable devel ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police links ballistic identification networ ..

Dubai Police links ballistic identification network with Interpol database

5 hours ago
 UAE is among largest international investors in Br ..

UAE is among largest international investors in Brazil: Chairman of UAE Chambers

5 hours ago
 ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of ..

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of London and the Middle East

6 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.