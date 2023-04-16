US Discussing Legal Schemes to Hand Over Seized Russian Assets to Kiev - Yellen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) The United States is in talks with its allies on the ways to overcome legal hurdles to use Russian assets seized abroad for rebuilding Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"That's a responsibility that I think the global community expects Russia to bear. This is something we're discussing with our partners, but there are legal constraints on what we can do with frozen Russian assets," Yellen told CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria.

She added that Washington had already started transferring the assets seized from Russian individuals to Ukraine, but the same cannot yet be done with Russia's state-owned assets.

Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign Currency reserves, halted international payments from Russian banks and disconnected them from the SWIFT system as part of sanctions against Moscow after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The European Union alone froze assets of Russian organizations and individuals worth 21.5 billion Euros, according to European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.