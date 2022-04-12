US Discussing Military Modernization With India, Ready to Offer Cheaper Weapons - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The United States is actively discussing military modernization with India and is prepared to make weapons systems more affordable to Delhi, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a press conference following meetings with top Indian officials.

"On the issue of future systems, we are engaged in active discussions with India on how to best support their modernization needs. As we look at the future, we want to make sure that we maintain the ability to operate together, and so we look forward to those continued discussions, and it also includes a range of options that would make our systems more affordable," Austin said on Monday.