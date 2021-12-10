US Discussing Options With Allies If Diplomacy on Iran Fails - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States is discussing possible options on Iran with its allies, including Israel, in case diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal fail, State Department spokesman Ned price told press briefing on Thursday.

"I wouldn't want to speak to contingency planning, I wouldn't want to speak to what we might be contemplating if the path for diplomacy towards a mutual return to compliance isn't viable in the near term but we are discussing those alternatives, we are discussing those options with our close partners, with our close allies and that includes with the Israelis," Price said.