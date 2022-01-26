UrduPoint.com

US Discussing Ways To Ensure Energy Stability Regardless Of Russian Actions - Blinken

Published January 26, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States is discussing with allies and partners in Europe and around the world how to mitigate the impacts of potential Russian activity in Ukraine on energy prices and supplies, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We're in discussion with governments and major producers around the world about surging their capacity. We're engaged in detailed conversations with our allies and partners about coordinating our response, including how best to deploy their existing energy stockpiles. All this effort is aimed at mitigating price shocks and ensuring that people in the United States, Europe and around the world have the energy they need no matter what Russia decides to do," Blinken said.

More Stories From World

>