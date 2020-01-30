UrduPoint.com
US Discussing With EU, Arab League 'Next Steps' On Syria - Special Representative

The United States discussed with leading European Union and Arab League member states earlier this week the next steps regarding Syria, US Special Representative James Jeffrey on said in an online video briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The United States discussed with leading European Union and Arab League member states earlier this week the next steps regarding Syria, US Special Representative James Jeffrey on said in an online video briefing on Thursday.

"On Syria, we met with the small group of leading European Union and Arab League countries in London on Tuesday to talk about next steps," Jeffrey said.

The following day, political directors from the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (banned in Russia) met to discuss ongoing efforts to counter the terror group, Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey noted progress in fighting the Islamic State, but acknowledged that the terror group was able to re-emerge in some areas in Syria and Iraq in recent months.

The Islamic State acts as a single front in both countries with about 14,000-18,000 terrorists, Jeffrey added.

