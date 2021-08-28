UrduPoint.com

US Discussing With Partners Continuing Diplomatic Presence In Afghanistan - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Discussing With Partners Continuing Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The United States is in discussion with its international partners about maintaining a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, but a final decision has not been made, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"It is something we are actively discussing with both with our partners and thinking about here as well," Price said during a press briefing, addressing questions about the future of US diplomatic presence in the war-torn country, noting that no definitive decision has been reached.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Price United States

