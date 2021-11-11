US Discussing With Ukraine Ways to Ensure Energy Supply to Country - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The United States is discussing with Ukraine ways to ensure energy supply to the country, including new funding to help it diversify sources, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We were also discussing ways to ensure the security of energy supply to Ukraine.

That includes providing new funding to help Ukraine diversify its energy resources, working with key allies and partners to bear all available levers pressing for an extension of Ukraine gas transit agreement with Russia and supporting Ukraine's efforts to connect its electrical grid to Europe's," Blinken said during a press briefing following a meeting with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.