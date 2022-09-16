UrduPoint.com

US Discussions At UNGA Will Not Focus On Ukraine But Will Not Ignore It Either - Envoy

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 09:24 PM

The US delegation' discussions at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next week will not be focused on Ukraine, but will not ignore it either, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday

"We are gonna be focused on climate change, health, building and supporting the commitment on the UN Charter," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The discussions will not be focused solely on Ukraine, but "we won't ignore Ukraine," she added.

The 77th UN General Assembly, which is running from September 13-27, marks the first in-person gathering of that body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

