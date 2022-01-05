US Discussions With Russia Will Be Pragmatic, Results Oriented - White House

The upcoming US security talks with Russia will be pragmatic and results oriented, and progress is possible if Moscow comes to the negotiation table ready to do so, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The upcoming US security talks with Russia will be pragmatic and results oriented, and progress is possible if Moscow comes to the negotiation table ready to do so, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"Our discussions (with Russia) will be pragmatic, results oriented and we believe there are areas we can make progress on with Moscow if they come to the table ready to do that and obviously that's the nature of diplomacy," Psaki said during a press briefing.