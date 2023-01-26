UrduPoint.com

US Dismantles Hive Ransomware Group That Targeted Victims Worldwide - Attorney General

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 10:57 PM

The United States dismantled the Hive cybercriminal group that targeted more than a thousand victims all over the world, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday

"Last night, the Justice Department dismantled an international ransomware network responsible for extorting and attempting to extort hundreds of millions of Dollars from victims in the United States and around the world known as the Hive ransomware group," Garland said during a press conference.

Garland pointed out that more than 1,500 individuals from some 80 countries were targeted by Hive hackers since June 2021.

Garland also said that Hive hackers used malicious software to hold digital systems hostage and demand a ransom.

He further explained that Hive hackers breached victims' systems and stole sensitive data and then deployed malicious software, neutralizing the encryption systems, and demanded ransom in exchange for a system decryption key and a promise not to publish any stolen data.

Garland said he could not disclose if the United States sought to arrest anyone in connection to the Hive ransomware attacks because the investigation is ongoing.

However, the United States took down the cybercriminal group's servers and other cyber infrastructure and prevented victims from paying $130 million demanded by the hackers, he added.

