US Disposed to Consider More Capabilities for NATO if Russia Invades Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The United States is ready to consider more military capabilities, including rotational elements, to be provided for its NATO allies in Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"I have no new rotational deployments to speak to in terms of our NATO allies," Kirby said on Friday. "(I)f there is an incursion, another incursion and if some of our NATO allies ask for additional capabilities or rotational elements, we will be positively disposed to consider that."