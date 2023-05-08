US Disrupted Positive Momentum in Relations With Beijing - Chinese Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The stabilization of US-China relations should be a priority after Washington disrupted the positive momentum achieved during the meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Bali, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a meeting with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

"In November of last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden held successful talks on the island of Bali and reached important consensuses. However, since then, a series of misguided actions and statements by the American side have disrupted the hard-won positive momentum in bilateral relations, relations between the countries have again hit the ice," Qin Gang said as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV) on Monday.

The foreign minister said that the stabilization of bilateral relations is a top priority.