US Disrupts Alleged Russian Military Intelligence 'Global Botnet' - Attorney General

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday that the United States disrupted a "global botnet" allegedly controlled by Russian military intelligence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday that the United States disrupted a "global botnet" allegedly controlled by Russian military intelligence.

"The action we announcing today is disruption of a global botnet controlled by the Russian military intelligence agency commonly known as the GRU," Garland said.