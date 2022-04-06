UrduPoint.com

US Disrupts Alleged Russian Military Intelligence 'Global Botnet' - Attorney General

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 07:54 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday that the United States disrupted a "global botnet" allegedly controlled by Russian military intelligence.

"The action we announcing today is disruption of a global botnet controlled by the Russian military intelligence agency commonly known as the GRU," Garland said.

