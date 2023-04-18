US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion Scheme Backing Hezbollah - Treasury

The United States disrupted an extensive international laundering and sanctions evasion network used to support a Hezbollah financier, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States disrupted an extensive international laundering and sanctions evasion network used to support a Hezbollah financier, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a vast international money laundering and sanctions evasion network of 52 individuals and entities in Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

According to the press release, the scheme was used to facilitate the payment, shipment, and delivery of cash, diamonds, precious gems, art, and luxury goods for Hezbollah financier Nazem Said Ahmad.

Ahmad has been considered a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States since December 2019.

Among the newly designated individuals are Ahmad's wife Rima Baker, his son Firas Ahmad and his son's wife Rim Nasser, and his daughter Hind Ahmad, the Treasury said.