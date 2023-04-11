US Distorted Portrayal of Ukraine Conflict Likely Inspired Pentagon Leaks - Ex-Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Biden administration's overly rosy public assessments of the situation on the ground in Ukraine may have motivated someone inside the Pentagon to leak classified files to combat the misinformation, former US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including with respect to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. The materials allegedly expose weaknesses in Ukrainian air defenses and other details that conflict with earlier US military assessments.

"The leaked papers show that, brave public talk notwithstanding, the US military is aware that Ukraine has suffered many more casualties than has been admitted and is not in a position to win a war of attrition," Freeman said. "The contrast between the upbeat public portrayal of the war in this propaganda and the depressing realities on the ground apparently disturbed someone enough to inspire a corrective leak.

"

Freeman said the information may shock many who believed the narrative being pushed by the White House and Pentagon.

"This is a surprise only to those who have accepted Ukrainian and Western information warfare at face value," he said.

The Biden administration on Monday said the leaks have not affected support for Ukraine, although US officials have reached out to reassure allies of Washington's commitment to safeguarding intelligence.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commenting on the reports said Russia has no doubts the US and NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, with the level of their involvement gradually rising over time.

Freeman is an American retired diplomat and writer who served in the US Foreign Service, and in the departments of State and Defense, in many different capacities over 30 years.