US Distributes $742Mln in COVID-19-Related Aid to Homeowners in 42 states - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US government has provided nearly $750 million in aid to homeowners in 42 states and five territories as part of the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The plan's Homeowner Assistance Fund "was designed to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 public health crisis," a Treasury press release said.

The fund provided a minimum of $50 million for each of 42 states, Washington, DC, which is not a state, and the territory of Puerto Rico, the release said.

The territories of Guam, American Samoa, the US Virgin Islands, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, each received $30 million, the release added.

In addition, the fund provided $498 million for Native American tribes or tribally designated housing entities and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, according to the release.

Treasury earlier released $21.6 billion in emergency aid for renters to help prevent evictions due to the pandemic.