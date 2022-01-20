(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Fani Willis, a district attorney in the US state of Georgia, is requesting a grand jury to help in her investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempt to interfere in the state's 2020 presidential election results, according to a request filed on Thursday.

"I am hereby requesting, as the elected District Attorney for Fulton County,...that a special purpose grand jury be impaneled for the purpose of investigating the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia," Willis said in a letter to Fulton County Judge Christopher Brasher.