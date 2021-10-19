UrduPoint.com

US District Court Continues Detention For January 6 Protester - Court Filing

Tue 19th October 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday denied a motion to release Samuel Lazar, who allegedly participated in the events at US Capitol on January 6, from detention.

"For the reasons stated on the record during the Video (VTC) Proceeding, Defendant's Motion is DENIED," the court filing said.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson set up a status conference for December 16, the filing added.

The US authorities charged Samuel Lazar, a resident of Pennsylvania, for his actions during the protests at the US Capitol ground on January 6.

On that day, a group of supporters of then President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 election results from several US states that Trump said were fraudulent. One Trump supporter,  US Air Force veteran Ashli Bobbitt, was killed by US Capitol police.

