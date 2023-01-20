US District Court Sentences 3 Men Involved in Texas Bribery Scheme - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) A US District Court has sentenced three men involved in a bribery scheme of city commissioners in Weslaco, Texas, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Judge Micaela Alvarez of the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas sentenced former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo Cuellar Jr. to 20 years in prison and also sentenced Ricardo Quintanilla and John Cuellar to 16 years and five months, respectively, the release said.

"Arturo Cuellar and Quintanilla agreed with others to bribe two Weslaco City Commissioners, John Cuellar and Gerardo Tafolla, in exchange for official actions favorable to engineering companies seeking large contracts with the city," the release said.

From March 2008 through December 2015, one of the participants in the scheme received approximately $4.1 million from two engineering companies and shared nearly $1.

4 million with Arturo Cuellar, the release said.

The latter used a company he controlled to facilitate the payment of approximately $405,000 in bribes to his cousin, John Cuellar, which were disguised as legitimate legal expenses, the release also said.

In exchange, John Cuellar worked to reward the companies, including helping to award contracts worth approximately $38.5 million to rehabilitate Weslaco's water treatment facilities, while Quintanilla received $85,000 and used the money to pay off Tafolla to ensure that he would steer the contracts to benefit the companies vying for the water treatment plant contracts, the release added.

Arturo Cuellar and Quintanilla were convicted last October at trial in the Southern District of Texas and Tafolla pleaded guilty in April 2019 and will be sentenced later, according to the release.