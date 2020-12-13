UrduPoint.com
US District Judge Dismisses Trump's Bid To Overturn Wisconsin Presidential Election Result

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

US District Judge Dismisses Trump's Bid to Overturn Wisconsin Presidential Election Result

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) A judge in the United States has on Saturday ruled to dismiss US President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the result of the November 3 presidential election in the state of Wisconsin, citing a lack of evidence.

"Because plaintiff has failed to show a clear departure from the Wisconsin Legislature's directives, his complaint must be dismissed," Brett Ludwig, a US district judge, said in the ruling.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission's preliminary results, Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the state by just over 20,000 votes. A recount of the state's two largest counties confirmed the victory for Biden, the presumed president-elect.

