MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) A judge in the United States has on Saturday ruled to dismiss US President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the result of the November 3 presidential election in the state of Wisconsin, citing a lack of evidence.

"Because plaintiff has failed to show a clear departure from the Wisconsin Legislature's directives, his complaint must be dismissed," Brett Ludwig, a US district judge, said in the ruling.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission's preliminary results, Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the state by just over 20,000 votes. A recount of the state's two largest counties confirmed the victory for Biden, the presumed president-elect.