US District Judge Rules in Favor of Avenatti Ahead of Embezzlement Trial - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) A US District Court judge James Selna has granted a mistrial in New York attorney Michael Avenatti's embezzlement case because Federal prosecutors did not provide him with relevant financial evidence he requested, Politico reported.

In addition to ruling in favor of the defendant, who has been charged with stealing millions in settlement funds from his clients, Selna also set a new date for the trial for October 12, the report said on Tuesday.

In July, a federal judge sentenced Avenatti to two-and-a-half years in prison for trying to extort more than $20 million from the Nike Company and for defrauding his own client.

On February 14, 2020, a jury found Avenatti guilty after a three-week trial. He had demanded to be paid between $15 million and $25 million by the company as a retainer or get a total payment of $22.5 million to resolve any claims his client might have and to buy his silence.

Avenatti became known after he represented pornography actress Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump.