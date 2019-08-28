UrduPoint.com
US Diverting Emergency Funds Amid Hurricane Season 'Recipe For Disaster' - Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Trump administration's redirection of financial resources from potential hurricane disaster relief to fund its processes for illegal immigrants is both disastrous and unnecessary, Human Rights First (HRF) said in a press release.

"Human Rights First today condemned the Trump Administration's transfer of funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for support of its disastrous and unnecessary Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP)," the release said on Tuesday.

The transfer of funds will include $155 million for MPP hearing facilities taken directly from FEMA and another $116 million to pay for increased detention from other accounts, the release noted.

"The Remain in Mexico plan has already proven to be a fiasco, funding it further, at the expense of an already beleaguered FEMA, is a recipe for disaster. Not only is the legality of this move in question... it's unconscionable to take funds away during hurricane season," HRF's Jennifer Quigley said.

Quigley also said the administration was withdrawing funds urgently needed for potential hurricane disaster relief and using them to finance another human suffering crisis that it was creating by its own actions.

