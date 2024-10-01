US Dockworkers Launch Mass Strike Month Before Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 11:50 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Tens of thousands of workers at major ports on the US East and Gulf Coasts went on strike Tuesday in action that could drag on the world's largest economy just ahead of the November presidential election.
The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) said the walkout was the first "coast wide strike in almost 50 years."
The shutdown would halt shipments at 36 ports, impacting an array of goods from food to electronics and potentially costing the US economy billions of Dollars a week.
"We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve," Harold Daggett, who heads the 85,000-member union, said in a statement.
The strike presents a thorny challenge to the White House and Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign, as both seek to bolster a pro-union image while preventing any economic fallout so close to the election.
President Joe Biden has ruled out Federal intervention, but business lobbies are sure to amplify calls for action if the strike drags out.
Biden and Harris are "closely monitoring" the strike, the White House said, with both briefed on government assessments that "impacts on consumers are expected to be limited at this time.
"
"The president has directed his team to convey his message directly to both sides that they need to be at the table and negotiating in good faith-fairly and quickly," it added.
The ILA said it had "shut down all ports from Maine to Texas at 12:01 am on Tuesday" after it rejected a final proposal from the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) shipping group.
USMX did not respond to a request for comment.
ILA members began picketing at 14 major ports on the East and Gulf coasts soon after the announcement.
In Boston, dockworkers marched to the port carrying signs that read "no work without a fair contract," videos shared on social media showed.
A possible stoppage had been telegraphed for months, with the odds rising in recent weeks as the two sides described themselves as far apart.
USMX said on Monday it was "hopeful" after the two sides exchanged counter-offers.
However, there was still no deal when the six-year contract expired at midnight.
Oxford Economics estimated that the strike would dent US gross domestic product by $4.5 billion to $7.5 billion per week. The overall economic hit depends on the length of the strike, analysts say.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From World
-
Iran threatens 'crushing attacks' if Israel responds to missiles10 minutes ago
-
Erdogan says Israel will be stopped 'sooner or later'40 minutes ago
-
China says it opposes 'infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty'40 minutes ago
-
French PM lays out plan for stricter immigration policy50 minutes ago
-
Boy 'seriously wounded' in Zurich stabbing attack on children50 minutes ago
-
Fifty years of Israeli army interventions in Lebanon50 minutes ago
-
'No one left': Lebanese man says Israeli strike killed family of 1750 minutes ago
-
European airlines extend suspension of Middle East flights50 minutes ago
-
Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel50 minutes ago
-
Sheinbaum takes office as Mexico's first woman president50 minutes ago
-
Attacks damage two ships off Yemen: UK agency60 minutes ago
-
Iran fires missiles at Israel in new escalation1 hour ago