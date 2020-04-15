US Doctor Believes Up to 50,000 People Could Die in New York Due to COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Marlene Caplan, a doctor from a New York hospital, told Sputnik he believed that up to 50,000 people could die from complications related to COVID-19 in the state of New York.

New York has been the most affected state by the pandemic in the United States, with the number of deaths from COVID-19 exceeding 10,000. The US authorities have estimated that 16,000 residents of the state of New York could die from the infection.

"I think 16,000 is a very very hopeful number, I think it is too hopeful. I do not think it is gonna be 16,000.

I think we are probably looking at around three times of that amount," Caplan said, commenting on these estimates.

According to him, the peak of the epidemic in the United States either has just started or will start very soon.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far killed more than 26,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities among all countries. Over 600,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, which is also the largest number of infections among all countries, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.