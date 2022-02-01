US Doctor Says Not Afraid to Operate in Ukraine, Russia Despite Tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Prominent US pediatric cardiologist Bill Novick, who is currently operating on children in the Ukrainian city of Lvov, told Sputnik he is not afraid to work there and in Russia despite tensions between the two countries.

"It is strange, we have a lot of people in the US asking me: 'What are you doing? The US is evacuating non-essential personnel from the embassy, are you crazy?'" said Novick, who leads an international team of medical professionals from the US-based Cardiac Alliance. "I just say: 'No, I am not crazy. We have been dealing with Russia and Ukraine for many years,'" he added.

Novick shared his impression that life in Lvov is absolutely calm and nobody fears a potential escalation.

The Cardiac Alliance team is establishing a special pediatric cardiac program at Lvov's children's hospital.

"This is our second trip. We have finished up first week, and we have one week left," Novick said.

He and his colleagues already operated on seven children, and have another four or five patients on their schedule, the doctor added.

The Cardiac Alliance specialists are visiting Ukraine and Russia throughout the years and maintaining pediatric cardiac projects in different cities in both countries. Novick also was expressing readiness to work in Donbas in case of request from there.

The perilous situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.