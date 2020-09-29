US Doctors Express Interest in Russia' Sputnik V - Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 29th September, 2020) US doctors and medical workers took part in the first briefing on the Russian coronavirus vaccine in the United States and expressed strong interest in Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Tuesday.

"More than one hundred doctors and medical workers from Maimonides Medical Center, one of the leading U.S. hospitals at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, expressed strong interest in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at an online briefing, the first of its kind, with Russian scientists from the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology," the sovereign wealth fund said in a press release.

Scientists from the Gamaleya center told the US audience about the development of the vaccine and the progress of the ongoing post-registration trial.

The US doctors were "very excited" to hear about the vaccine, Dr Jacob Shani, Chair of the Heart and Vascular Center and the Department of Cardiology at Maimonides Medical Center, Professor of Medicine, said.

"We read the publication in The Lancet journal and this publication was also very impressive. It showed good results of the Phase 1 and 2 trials, including the development of antibodies, cellular immunity and only minimal side effects. It was all very encouraging.� On a personal level we were impressed with the Gamaleya scientists. They were very professional, knowledgeable and most importantly, they appeared to be very transparent. They answered every question without hesitation," Shani said, as quoted in the press release.