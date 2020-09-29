UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Doctors Express Interest In Russia' Sputnik V - Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

US Doctors Express Interest in Russia' Sputnik V - Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund

US doctors and medical workers took part in the first briefing on the Russian coronavirus vaccine in the United States and expressed strong interest in Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 29th September, 2020) US doctors and medical workers took part in the first briefing on the Russian coronavirus vaccine in the United States and expressed strong interest in Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Tuesday.

"More than one hundred doctors and medical workers from Maimonides Medical Center, one of the leading U.S. hospitals at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, expressed strong interest in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at an online briefing, the first of its kind, with Russian scientists from the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology," the sovereign wealth fund said in a press release.

Scientists from the Gamaleya center told the US audience about the development of the vaccine and the progress of the ongoing post-registration trial.

The US doctors were "very excited" to hear about the vaccine, Dr Jacob Shani, Chair of the Heart and Vascular Center and the Department of Cardiology at Maimonides Medical Center, Professor of Medicine, said.

"We read the publication in The Lancet journal and this publication was also very impressive. It showed good results of the Phase 1 and 2 trials, including the development of antibodies, cellular immunity and only minimal side effects. It was all very encouraging.� On a personal level we were impressed with the Gamaleya scientists. They were very professional, knowledgeable and most importantly, they appeared to be very transparent. They answered every question without hesitation," Shani said, as quoted in the press release.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Progress United States March 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AMMROC marks first aircraft delivery from new stat ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms ICC World Test Championship fixt ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistani PM inaugurates $29 million Sheikh Mohame ..

18 minutes ago

&#039;Strata&#039; leverages 4IR technology to str ..

33 minutes ago

AJK President asks Fazal to help stop bloodshed, g ..

41 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Repeated Provocations And Aggresion B ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.