US Doctors Find Rare Inflammatory Syndrome in Child Infected With COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Doctors at Stanford Children's Hospital in the United States have treated a child with a rare inflammatory syndrome that has been linked to COVID-19, the CNN broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The latest developments follow a warning by UK public health authorities regarding the spread among children of a syndrome linked to COVID-19 that shared the characteristics of Kawasaki disease, which can cause toxic shock syndrome, abdominal pain, and cardiac inflammation. More than 12 children in the UK have reportedly fallen ill with the disease.

According to the broadcaster, Stanford doctors initially admitted a six-month-old girl to hospital with a viral infection and she was later diagnosed with COVID-19. A chest x-ray showed the symptoms of Kawasaki disease, and after treatment, the child was discharged two weeks later.

"Kawasaki disease itself is often preceded by a respiratory or gastrointestinal illness," Brad Segal, a doctor in the child neurology department at Stanford Children's Hospital, told the broadcaster, adding that it was too early to tell if the COVID-19 outbreak will lead to a spike in Kawasaki disease infections.

Other media reports suggest that three cases of the inflammatory syndrome have also been discovered among children in the state of New York, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

Cases of the inflammatory syndrome have reportedly been identified in Italy and Spain, the two European countries that have been most severely impacted by the coronavirus disease outbreak.