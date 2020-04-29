UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Doctors Find Rare Inflammatory Syndrome In Child Infected With COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:28 PM

US Doctors Find Rare Inflammatory Syndrome in Child Infected With COVID-19 - Reports

Doctors at Stanford Children's Hospital in the United States have treated a child with a rare inflammatory syndrome that has been linked to COVID-19, the CNN broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Doctors at Stanford Children's Hospital in the United States have treated a child with a rare inflammatory syndrome that has been linked to COVID-19, the CNN broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The latest developments follow a warning by UK public health authorities regarding the spread among children of a syndrome linked to COVID-19 that shared the characteristics of Kawasaki disease, which can cause toxic shock syndrome, abdominal pain, and cardiac inflammation. More than 12 children in the UK have reportedly fallen ill with the disease.

According to the broadcaster, Stanford doctors initially admitted a six-month-old girl to hospital with a viral infection and she was later diagnosed with COVID-19. A chest x-ray showed the symptoms of Kawasaki disease, and after treatment, the child was discharged two weeks later.

"Kawasaki disease itself is often preceded by a respiratory or gastrointestinal illness," Brad Segal, a doctor in the child neurology department at Stanford Children's Hospital, told the broadcaster, adding that it was too early to tell if the COVID-19 outbreak will lead to a spike in Kawasaki disease infections.

Other media reports suggest that three cases of the inflammatory syndrome have also been discovered among children in the state of New York, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

Cases of the inflammatory syndrome have reportedly been identified in Italy and Spain, the two European countries that have been most severely impacted by the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Related Topics

UK Doctor Kawasaki Lead New York Spain Italy United States Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indonesia Registers 260 New COVID-19 Cases, Total ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysian Government Eases Travel Restrictions Aim ..

2 minutes ago

#ShareLoveWithOPPO and get a chance to Win the Bes ..

25 minutes ago

EU Commission Approves Germany's Economic Support ..

26 minutes ago

Species on Russian 'Noah's Arc' Biosatellite to Be ..

26 minutes ago

Kremlin Notes Importance of Fighting Disinformatio ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.