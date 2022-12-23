US Doctors, Pharmacists Call on Drug Regulator to Halt Sales of Theraflu - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) American doctors and pharmacists have called on the US food and Drug Administration to end sales of a number of phenylephrine-containing cold remedies, including Theraflu, due to inefficiency, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Several studies have shown that drugs such as Theraflu, Benadryl, Mucinex and Tylenol that rely on phenylephrine to clear up stuffy noses do not work, the report said.

The phenylephrine itself has proven to be safe, but at least four studies revealed that the medicine does not relieve congestion, according to The Wall Street Journal.