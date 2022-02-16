US Doctors Treat 15 Kids in Ukraine, Plan 3 More Trips This Year - Team Leader

Pediatric cardiologists from the US-based Cardiac Alliance have treated 15 children in Ukraine's city of Lviv and plan to conduct three additional trips regardless of the situation in the country, team leader Bill Novick told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Pediatric cardiologists from the US-based Cardiac Alliance have treated 15 children in Ukraine's city of Lviv and plan to conduct three additional trips regardless of the situation in the country, team leader Bill Novick told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We took care of 15 children. We did several moderate and six complicated cases. All the children did well," Novick, a world-known pediatric cardiac surgeon, said about the outcome of the visit in late January - early February.

Cooperation with colleagues in Lviv is a new project for the alliance. The team was there for the first time last November.

"We will try to go three more times this year.

Next trip will probably be in May, and then in September and December," Novick said.

The doctors could actually operate more children this time, but COVID-19 forced them to cancel three operations, he added.

Novick reassured that he and his colleagues will continue working in Ukraine even if the situation in the country deteriorates.

"My answer is yes. As long as the team feels comfortable going, we will go," he said.

The Cardiac Alliance specialists are visiting Ukraine and Russia throughout the years and maintaining pediatric cardiac projects in different cities in both countries. Novick also was expressing readiness to work in Donbas in case of a request from there.