US Does Everything For Ukraine To Win In Conflict With Russia - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:20 AM

US Does Everything for Ukraine to Win in Conflict With Russia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United States wants to see Ukraine as a winner in a fight against Russia and Pentagon is doing everything possible to do that, US Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby told CNN.

"We want Ukraine to win this fight (with Russia) and we are doing everything we can here, at the Department of Defense, to make sure they have the capabilities to do that," Kirby said on Monday.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that it is targeting solely the country's military infrastructure.

The United States and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions on Russia and by providing significant number of lethal weapons to Kiev in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, which includes 18 155mm Howitzers, 40,00 shells, 300 Switchblade drones, 500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers and 16 Mi-17 helicopters, among other equipment.

