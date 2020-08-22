US Does Everything Possible to Not Be Bound By Any Multilateral Obligations - Lavrov

The latest actions of the current United States administration show that Washington is doing everything in order not to be bound by any multilateral obligations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

"You have already listed a number of recent steps of the US administration, which show one thing - the administration's intention is to do everything possible in order not to be bound by any international multilateral obligations," Lavrov told the Rossiya tv channel.

The Russian top diplomat mentioned that Washington-imposed sanctions prove this.

"When the US decides that China is a threat because it sells too much to the US and buys too little, the Americans impose restrictions on imports from China. When the US decides that Iran, although it is doing everything it agreed on under the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], however, misbehaves, then sanctions are imposed against Iran," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister added that Washington is using the same strategy against Venezuela.