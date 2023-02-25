US Does Not Believe Russia Would Use Strategic Nuclear Arms on Ukraine, West - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The United States is not concerned about the potential for Russia to use strategic nuclear weapons on Ukraine or its Western backers, Politico quoted White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as saying.

Washington is not truly concerned about Russian President Vladimir Putin using strategic nuclear weapons in Ukraine or against its Western supporters, the report cited Sullivan as saying, citing four sources familiar with a private "Chatham House Rules" talk.

However, there are still fears Putin could order the use of a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine although there are no acute signs of such a decision, Sullivan also said.

The United States has not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture following Putin's decision to suspend participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Sullivan said on Thursday in an interview.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said he does not believe Putin is considering using nuclear weapons.

Putin said on Thursday that Russia is continuing to focus on strengthening its nuclear triad.