UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Believe There Was Second Explosion Near Kabul Airport - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:21 PM

US Does Not Believe There Was Second Explosion Near Kabul Airport - Pentagon

The initial reports about a second suicide explosion attack at the Baron hotel near Kabul airport on Thursday have not been confirmed meaning there was only one suicide bomber attack at the Abbey gate leading to the airport, Army Major General William Taylor said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The initial reports about a second suicide explosion attack at the Baron hotel near Kabul airport on Thursday have not been confirmed meaning there was only one suicide bomber attack at the Abbey gate leading to the airport, Army Major General William Taylor said on Friday.

"I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron hotel, that it was one suicide bomber. We are not sure how that report was provided incorrect," Taylor said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

Attack Kabul Army Hotel Suicide Airport

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Tahnoon acknowledges role of Emirati wo ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon acknowledges role of Emirati women as frontline fighters

11 minutes ago
 One Person Missing As Fire Rages at Industrial Fac ..

One Person Missing As Fire Rages at Industrial Facility in UK's Leamington - Pol ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan crosses 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan crosses 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

5 minutes ago
 Chitral Football Premier League kicks off

Chitral Football Premier League kicks off

5 minutes ago
 Work in progress speedily on city's mega projects: ..

Work in progress speedily on city's mega projects: Chief Minister

8 minutes ago
 Demand for fresh polls 'illogical' as Fazl has no ..

Demand for fresh polls 'illogical' as Fazl has no representation in Parliament: ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.