US Does Not Believe There Was Second Explosion Near Kabul Airport - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The initial reports about a second suicide explosion attack at the Baron hotel near Kabul airport on Thursday have not been confirmed meaning there was only one suicide bomber attack at the Abbey gate leading to the airport, Army Major General William Taylor said on Friday.

"I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron hotel, that it was one suicide bomber. We are not sure how that report was provided incorrect," Taylor said at a press briefing.