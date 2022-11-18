UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Deem Latest N. Korean Missile Launch To Be 'Threat To Homeland' - White House

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022

US Does Not Deem Latest N. Korean Missile Launch to Be 'Threat to Homeland' - White House

The Biden administration does not consider the latest missile test launch by North Korea to be a threat to the United States, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Biden administration does not consider the latest missile test launch by North Korea to be a threat to the United States, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"As concerning as this launch was, we did not deem it a threat to the homeland," Kirby said.

Earlier on Friday, North Korea fired one of the most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles it has ever launched and reportedly has the ability to reach the mainland United States.

