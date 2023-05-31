UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Encourage Attacks On Russia, Does Not Want To See War Escalate - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The United States does not encourage Ukraine to attack Russia and does not want to see the military conflict escalate, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday, following the recent drone attacks on Moscow.

"We do not want to encourage attacks inside Russia because we do not want to see the war escalate," Kirby told CNN.

At the same time that Kiev has the right to self-defense, he said.

Kirby pointed out that it is up to the Ukrainians to decide what to do with US-made weapons they are receiving. "They have given us assurances that they will not use our equipment to strike inside Russia, but once it goes to them, it belongs to them," he added.

