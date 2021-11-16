US Does Not Expect Biden-Xi Meeting to Be Fundamental Departure Point - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United States does not expect the virtual summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to be a fundamental departure point or breakthrough in relations with China, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, adding that the meeting was mostly about developing the conversation responsibly.

"We are not expecting this meeting to be a fundamental departure point ... We are not expecting a breakthrough, this was really about not only developing the conversation responsibly, but ensuring that the US and China have a steady state of affairs," the official said.