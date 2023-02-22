US Does Not Expect China to Present Resolution on Ukraine Peace at UN - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United States does not expect China to present its resolution on Ukraine peace at the United Nations, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We are not expecting or projecting that China will submit anything, any kind of resolutions, or any other documentation," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

She, however, added "that is the question you will have to ask the Chinese directly."

On Saturday, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference that Beijing would draft and present a document on a peaceful resolution in Ukraine by the end of February, outlining its official position on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said that the country will publish its proposals for facilitating a peace process in Ukraine in the coming days.

China will emphasize respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, highlight that countries should accommodate each others' concerns, and urge a political settlement to achieve peace, according to the diplomat.