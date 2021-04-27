US Does Not Expect Defense Relationship With Turkey to Change - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The United States does not expect the military relationship between Washington and Ankara to change after President Joe Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We don't anticipate any change in the military relationship with Turkey," Kirby told reporters on Monday.

The spokesperson stressed that Turkey remains a vital NATO ally and noted also that Biden's announcement will not impact joint operations in Syria.

Despite Kirby's assurances, Ankara expressed outrage over Saturday's announcement made on Armenia's Remembrance Day. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called Biden's decision regretful and a source told Sputnik that Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield to voice its opposition to the statement.

Turkey, which traditionally rejects the assertions of genocide, has repeatedly warned the Biden administration that such a move by the United States would hurt bilateral relations.