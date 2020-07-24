UrduPoint.com
US Does Not Expect Prosecute Crimes At China's Houston Consulate - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:58 PM

The United States does not expect many prosecutions related to what it says was illegal activity at the Chinese consulate in the US city of Houston, a senior Justice Department official told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States does not expect many prosecutions related to what it says was illegal activity at the Chinese consulate in the US city of Houston, a senior Justice Department official told reporters on Friday.

"You are not necessarily going to see many prosecutions tied specifically to the Houston Consulate," the official said during telephonic press briefing.

On Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that it has ordered China to close by the end of the week its consulate in Houston, Texas, over accusations that it has engaged in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

The Justice Department official said that although the activity at the consulate was illegal, the US administration lacks the tools to pursue such prosecutions in cases involving diplomatic immunity.

"The sum total of the Houston consulate activities went well over the line of what we are willing to accept," he said. "Our focus is on the disrupting those activities as well as deterring similar activities by Chinese officials in other consulates. Closing the Houston Consulate and preventing the relocation of those officials accomplished both of these goals."

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China has also said that the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to the embassy in Washington.

Earlier on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry announced demand on the closure of the US Consulate General in the city of Chengdu.

