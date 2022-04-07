US Does Not Fear Putin, But Considers It Important to Avoid Nuclear Rivalry - Pentagon

The United States is not afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin but considers it important to avoid nuclear rivalry with Moscow, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The United States is not afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin but considers it important to avoid nuclear rivalry with Moscow, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"I would not use the word 'fear' and Putin in the same sentence, and I just want to point out that it's my job, one of my key responsibilities to manage escalation and make sure that we don't find ourselves in a nuclear contest if that's avoidable, and again, there's nothing about Mr. Putin that we fear," Austin said in a testimony during a Senate hearing.