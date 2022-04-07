UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Fear Putin, But Considers It Important To Avoid Nuclear Rivalry - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 09:12 PM

US Does Not Fear Putin, But Considers It Important to Avoid Nuclear Rivalry - Pentagon

The United States is not afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin but considers it important to avoid nuclear rivalry with Moscow, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The United States is not afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin but considers it important to avoid nuclear rivalry with Moscow, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"I would not use the word 'fear' and Putin in the same sentence, and I just want to point out that it's my job, one of my key responsibilities to manage escalation and make sure that we don't find ourselves in a nuclear contest if that's avoidable, and again, there's nothing about Mr. Putin that we fear," Austin said in a testimony during a Senate hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Moscow Russia Nuclear Job Vladimir Putin Same Austin United States

Recent Stories

Colombian flooding kills 10, several missing: auth ..

Colombian flooding kills 10, several missing: authorities

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Ready to Meet With ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Ready to Meet With Russia's Lavrov

5 minutes ago
 IAF Can Contribute to De-Escalation Between Russia ..

IAF Can Contribute to De-Escalation Between Russia, West Over Ukraine - Executiv ..

5 minutes ago
 Finnish Foreign Minister Advocates Return of Detai ..

Finnish Foreign Minister Advocates Return of Detained Cultural Objects to Russia

5 minutes ago
 US Regularly Leaked Information From Cybersecurity ..

US Regularly Leaked Information From Cybersecurity Channel With Russia - Moscow

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine tells NATO to send arms before it's 'too l ..

Ukraine tells NATO to send arms before it's 'too late'

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.