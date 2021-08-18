US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

The United States does not expect a symbiotic relationship to form between the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group (both banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States does not expect a symbiotic relationship to form between the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group (both banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"It's fairly well-documented that the Taliban and ISIS-K [IS Khorasan] fight one another, struggle against one another, so I do not foresee a symbiotic relationship there, though these are dynamic scenarios, so we will have to see how it plays [out]," Sullivan said at a press briefing.