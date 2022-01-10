US Does Not Foresees Situation to Walk Away From Talks With Russia - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) US Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Fined said on Monday that he does not see a situation in which the United States will walk away from the talks with Russia,

"I do not see a situation in which the US walks away from talks," Finer told CNN when asked if Washington can leave the talks as a response to Russia's position it will not accept a potential Ukraine membership in NATO.

Earlier on Monday, Russia and the United States began talks in Geneva on the security guarantees that were proposed by Moscow, including concluding a legally binding agreement that NATO will not move eastward.

Finer reiterated the often stated US position that Russia has no right to determine relations between Ukraine and NATO.

"That is a sovereign decision for the government of Ukraine and for the alliance itself. It is not up to Russia to close what we call NATO's open door," he said.

Finer also said the United States can impose significant and severe sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troops buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it reserves the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory and at its own discretion, while making it clear that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.