US Does Not Have Agreement With Iran to Return to Vienna Talks - Blinken

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The United States and Iran do not currently have a deal in place to restart negotiations on the nuclear agreement in Vienna, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We don't have, yet, an agreement by Iran to return to the talks in Vienna," Blinken told reporters on Thursday, emphasizing that the United States is prepared to restart negotiations.