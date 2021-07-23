US Does Not Have Plans to Share Coronavirus Vaccines With North Korea - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The United States does not plan to share coronavirus vaccines with North Korea, but remains concerned about the human rights situation in that country, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We do not currently have plans to share vaccines with the DPRK [North Korea]," Price said.

However, the United States continues to be concerned about the humanitarian situation in North Korea, he added.

North Korea has said there have been no COVID-19 cases in the country, but maintains strict border control and anti-virus measures. Recently, North Korea has called for "maximum alertness" over concerns about the global spread of the contagious Delta coronavirus variant.