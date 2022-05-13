UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Have Plans To Share COVID-19 Vaccines With North Korea - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The United States does not currently have plans to send COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea amid reports of the first novel coronavirus cases in the country, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We do not the United States does not currently have plans to share vaccines with the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea). We do continue to support international efforts aimed at the provision of critical humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable North Koreans," Psaki said during a press briefing.

North Korea reported its first set of coronavirus cases in Pyongyang on Thursday after several patients tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant over the weekend.

