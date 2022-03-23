US Does Not Have Troops in Ukraine Nor Trains Ukrainians - White House

The United States does not have any troops on the territory of Ukraine and does not currently conduct any military training of Ukrainians amid the conflict with Russia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States does not have any troops on the territory of Ukraine and does not currently conduct any military training of Ukrainians amid the conflict with Russia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"We do not have US troops currently training Ukrainians. We do not have US troops on the territory of Ukraine. We do, of course, have US troops defending NATO territory, providing reassurance to our allies deterring Russian aggression," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Defense Department official said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is not ruling out the possibility of deploying more US forces on NATO's eastern flank to counter Russia.

On February 24, Russia undertook a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to requests for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. However, the Defense Ministry later also said that the Ukrainian troops are employing terrorist tactics, including using civilians as human shields and positioning weapon systems in civilian areas.