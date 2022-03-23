UrduPoint.com

US Does Not Have Troops In Ukraine Nor Trains Ukrainians - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Does Not Have Troops in Ukraine Nor Trains Ukrainians - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States does not have any troops on the territory of Ukraine and does not currently conduct any military training of Ukrainians amid the conflict with Russia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"We do not have US troops currently training Ukrainians. We do not have US troops on the territory of Ukraine. We do, of course, have US troops defending NATO territory, providing reassurance to our allies deterring Russian aggression," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Defense Department official said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is not ruling out the possibility of deploying more US forces on NATO's eastern flank to counter Russia.

On February 24, Russia undertook a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to requests for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. However, the Defense Ministry later also said that the Ukrainian troops are employing terrorist tactics, including using civilians as human shields and positioning weapon systems in civilian areas.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Austin United States February From Weapon

Recent Stories

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for ..

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for girls’ education

3 minutes ago
 Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

9 minutes ago
 PTI govt making policies in national interest: Shi ..

PTI govt making policies in national interest: Shibli Faraz

27 minutes ago
 Biden to Join Partners in Imposing New Sanctions o ..

Biden to Join Partners in Imposing New Sanctions on Russia While in Europe - Whi ..

27 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Signs Decree Regulating Internet News A ..

Lukashenko Signs Decree Regulating Internet News Aggregators

27 minutes ago
 11656 TB patients provided treatment under Balochi ..

11656 TB patients provided treatment under Balochisan TB Control Program in 2021 ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>